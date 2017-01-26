Photos: India celebrates its 68th Republic Day
The country showcased its military strength, and tableaux representing states put up a show for the audience at Rajpath, New Delhi.
India’s 68th Republic Day was celebrated with great pomp and fervour at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. Ahead of the parade, where Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee hoisted the national flag. Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and other dignataries were present at the event, as well.
Here’s how the event progressed:
This was the first time Arab soldiers marched in independent India. Tableaux representing Indian states and security forces put up a show for everyone present for the parade, which began at Rajpath and ended at the Red Fort. The tableaux showcase the country’s culture and military strength.
The three service chiefs heading the Army, Navy and Air Force were also present at the parade.
Meanwhile, the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest skyscraper in the UAE – was lit up in the colors of the Indian national flag on Wednesday night as a mark of respect.
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, too, was lit up to for the occasion of Republic Day.
The day is marked across the country to celebrate the Indian Constitution’s inauguration on January 26, 1950.