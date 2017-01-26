India’s 68th Republic Day was celebrated with great pomp and fervour at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. Ahead of the parade, where Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee hoisted the national flag. Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and other dignataries were present at the event, as well.

Here’s how the event progressed:

UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the president and prime minister. (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

This was the first time Arab soldiers marched in independent India. Tableaux representing Indian states and security forces put up a show for everyone present for the parade, which began at Rajpath and ended at the Red Fort. The tableaux showcase the country’s culture and military strength.

Military contingents participate in the parade (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

A military procession at the Republic Day parade (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

The Indian Navy tableau at the Republic Day parade (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

The "Daredevil" motorcycle display team of the military police corps perform stunts (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

The Arunachal Pradesh tableau is followed by Maharashtra's representation (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

The float representing Jammu and Kashmir (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

The three service chiefs heading the Army, Navy and Air Force were also present at the parade.

(L-R) General Bipin Rawat, Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (Credit: Doordarshan/YouTube)

Meanwhile, the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest skyscraper in the UAE – was lit up in the colors of the Indian national flag on Wednesday night as a mark of respect.

Burj Khalifa marks India's Republic Day (Credit: PTI)

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, too, was lit up to for the occasion of Republic Day.

Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, the British-era structure glows in the colors of the Indian national flag (Credit: PTI)

The day is marked across the country to celebrate the Indian Constitution’s inauguration on January 26, 1950.

Students celebrate Republic Day in Surat, Gujarat (Credit: PTI)

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik makes a sculpture at a beach in Puri (Credit: PTI)

Students paint the tricolour on their faces for Republic Day celebrations in Chennai (Credit: PTI)

The Bombay Stock Exchange lit up in the colors of the Indian flag (Credit: PTI)