The Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday detained protestors in Visakhapatnam demanding a special status for the state, ANI reported. Opposition parties had urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to follow the example of Tamil Nadu’s united protest against the jallikattu ban to exert pressure on the Centre.

State Director General of Police (in-charge) Nanduri Sambasiva Rao said they had decided against allowing the demonstrations as they could comprise security in Visakhapatnam, which is hosting the Partnership Summit, The New Indian Express reported.

The agitation, which drew support on social media, has the backing of the Yuvajana, Shramika, Rythu Congress Party and Jana Sena. The Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to urge the state to allow peaceful protests. He posted several tweets using #APDemandsSpecialStatus. “Peaceful protest is their [protestors’] right. If they do not allow it now, they are creating unrest,” Kalyan said.

Actors Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Sundeep Kishan, Sampoornesh Babu, S Sivaji and Nikhil Sidhartha also extended their support to the protest.

YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy told Hindustan Times: “We want this rally to be an eye-opener for the state and central governments. The youth should take part in the programme in a big way to make it a success.”

In September 2016, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced a special package for Andhra Pradesh after the Centre had said “constraints as per the 14th Finance Commission report” did not allow the Narendra Modi government to grant special category status to the state.

The previous month, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had appealed to the Centre to uphold the promise he made to Andhra Pradesh two years ago and grant special status to the state. Singh had said that on February 20, 2014, he had committed to granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, and that his Cabinet had also approved an ordinance on the matter. The implementation of the ordinance was delayed as the Model Code of Conducted had come into effect ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Singh had explained.

The demand for special status has been a top priority for the Andhra Pradesh government since the parent state was bifurcated into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in June 2014.

