Army officials on Thursday said that six soldiers had died after two avalanches struck their camps in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez Valley region on Wednesday, ANI reported. An Army officer and four civilians were reported dead after snowslides hit the Gurez area of Ganderbal and Bandipora districts in Kashmir.

A junior commissioned officer and six other jawans were rescued after the avalanches hit their posts, the Army said in a statement, according to Greater Kashmir. “Braving inhospitable weather conditions, coordinated rescue operations are in progress, in which three bodies could be recovered so far,” the statement added.