Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation and ripped a man’s scarf off his neck, reported AP. The actor had launched a livestreamed protest, “He will not divide us”, against President Donald Trump’s policies on January 20 at the Museum of Moving Image in New York. The project will be on for the duration of Trump’s presidency, which is four years.

New York Police arrested LaBeouf and charged him with misdemeanour assault after the incident. He was later released.

In another incident, the actor is seen in a video shoving a man who said “Hitler did nothing wrong”. However, this incident has nothing to do with the actor’s arrest, reported The New York Daily News.

The camera outside the museum went live on the day Donald Trump took oath as the President of the United States. The livestream is for an art project LaBeouf and two other collaborators intend to keep running 24 hours a day for the next four years, AP reported. The phrase “He will not divide us” will constantly chanted in front of the camera by either LaBeouf or others joining him in the protest.