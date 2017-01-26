Employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan have demanded the removal of Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan, who has been accused of molesting a woman last month, reported The Indian Express. In a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, more than 80 officers and peons have alleged that “his activities [have] hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan as well as sentiments of the Raj Bhavan employees”.

The incident that the employees are referring to took place on December 8 last year when Shanmuganathan allegedly molested a woman job aspirant at Meghalaya’s Raj Bhavan. The matter came to light on January 23. The complainant had told The Highland Post that the governor allegedly “hugged and kissed her”. No FIR has been filed in the matter yet, but State Director General of Police SB Singh told The Wire that the police have referred the complaint to the state government.

The Raj Bhavan employees alleged that the 68-year-old, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist from Tamil Nadu, had turned the office into a “young ladies club”, and further accused him of compromising the security of Raj Bhavan.

Shanmuganathan has vehemently denied the allegations. “I wanted to meet them [the job aspirants] before finalising the candidates and they all came. Everyone was there for half an hour. I have got great respect for everyone. I have not done anything wrong,” he had told The Shillong Times. He also hinted that the allegations had been made out of vengeance. “We have selected only one person and some people were not selected. Because they were not selected they should not say all these things,” he had said.