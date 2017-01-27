A White House memo containing details of United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May’s Washington visit misspelt her name three times, reported The Guardian. The staff had dropped “h” out of her name in the mail sent out to various media organisations.

Outlining the details of the meeting between May and United States President Donald Trump, the mail said: “The PRESIDENT holds bilateral meeting with Teresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom”. The mistake was rectified half an hour after the email was sent out on Thursday. However, screenshots of the said mail have been doing rounds on social media.

Teresa May is the name of a model in the United Kingdom. This is not the first time the UK PM has had her name confused with Teresa. Last year when Theresa May was running for the leadership of the Conservative Party, Teresa May was swamped with tweets by Twitter users who confused the two.

Meanwhile, in another blooper, the White House referred to the Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop as “Australian Foreign Prime Minister”, reported Bloomberg.

May is the first foreign leader to meet the new US President. The prime minister, who arrived in Washington on Thursday, had said she was looking forward to redefine the “special relationship” the two countries share.