A Massachusetts man has been charged with allegedly racially attacking and kicking a hijab-wearing Delta Airline employee at the John F Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, reported The New York Times. Robin Rhodes, 57, also told Rabeeya Khan that “Trump is here now” and “he will get rid of all of you”.

Khan was reportedly sitting in her office in the Delta Air Lines Sky Club Lounge on Wednesday night when Rhodes, who was awaiting a connecting flight to Massachusetts at the airport, approached her and reportedly asked, “Are you sleeping? Are you praying? What are you doing?”. The prosecutors alleged that Rhodes then punched the door, entered the room and kicked Khan in the right leg.

When Khan tried to escape, he allegedly blocked her from leaving. When a third person intervened to calm him down, he moved away from the door and Khan ran out of the office to the front desk of the lounge, the prosecutors said. Rhodes allegedly then followed her to the lounge, went on his knees to imitate the Muslim prayer position. He then said: “Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kind of people. You will see what happens,” reported BBC News.

Rhodes was charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing harassment as hate crimes. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison, The New York Times reported. The prosecutors alleged that when he was arrested, he said “he couldn’t tell if it was a man or woman” because their back was to him and they had “something covering their head”.