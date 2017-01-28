Five soldiers were trapped after a snow track caved in in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. Massive rescue operations were launched soon after the incident, in which two jawans were rescued, India Today reported. Around 20 people have died in avalanches in the state over the past week, including 14 soldiers.

There have been at least six major avalanches in the state in the past week, including one in the Gurez sector (pictured above). The area is on alert as there is still an avalanche warning. An spokesperson said the warning was issued for the slopes of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Budgam and Kargil district of Kashmir division, ANI reported.

People have been told not to go to avalanche-prone areas, and the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division, which includes Leh and Kargil, were instructed to take precautionary measures in their districts.