Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishan resigned from primary membership of the party on Saturday. Krishna, a former chief minister of Karnataka, wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi informing her of his decision, and has called a press conference on Sunday to explain his decision and his future course of action, The Indian Express reported.

Krishna was allegedly upset about being sidelined from the affairs of the party, with which he has been associated for more than five decades, NDTV reported. Karnataka unit leaders expressed their surprise at his resignation. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he did not know about the former Union external affairs minister’s decision.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and state Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters he could “not believe” the decision. “I do no want to react now.” Separately, state Congress Working President DG Rao said the party had never sidelined him from its affairs. “He is one of the most likeable leaders of our party...the party had not sidelined him,” he said. “Krishna is a senior leader who has always played politics with dignity. He has always played positive politics.”

Krishna’s resignation comes ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections in the state.