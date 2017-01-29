One teenager was killed after nearly 35 vehicles rammed into each other because of poor visibility triggered by dense fog on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Sunday, PTI reported. The deceased was identified as Sahil, 19, from Dausa district in Rajastham. At least 45 people were injured in the accident, while three of them were said to be in critical condition.

The collision happened at 7.40 am on Sunday at Kanota, which is about 25 km from Jaipur. The pile-up started with the driver of a vehicle suddenly pulling the brakes and hitting a truck ahead of it. “Due to poor visibility, one after the other vehicles collided,” Station House Officer, Kanota Police Station, Gauri Shankar Bohara told PTI.

Traffic was disrupted on the highway for the next few hours. The injured have been taken to hospitals. The police said that all necessary measures were being taken to provide treatment to the injured, reported Hindustan Times.

This is the second such accident on the Jaipur-Agra highway in recent past. Last week, four people were killed on the same highway when bus carrying American tourists rammed into a tractor.