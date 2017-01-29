Jasprit Bumrah’s last-over heroics helped India eke out a thrilling five-run win over England in the second Twenty20 International in Nagpur on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1. With England just nine off the last over, Bumrah managed to scalp two wickets and gave away just two runs in six balls to hand India the win.

Chasing India’s modest target of 145, England began disastrously after losing both their openers with just 22 on the board. They lost skipper Eoin Morgan at the 10-over mark with the score on 65. While pacer Ashish Nehra picked up the first two wickets, spinner Amit Mishra got Morgan out.

Joe Root (38) and Ben Stokes (38) batted maturedly and kept picking away at India’s target. The duo shared a partnership of 52 runs to keep England on track. Nehra returned in his second spell and sent Stokes back to tilt the game in India’s favour with the visitors still needing 27 off the last 18 balls.

Bumrah bowled a brilliant 18th over giving away just three runs. Nehra returned to bowl the penultimate over, but could not recreate his earlier magic and was creamed by new batsman Jos Butler. Bumrah’s last-over though brought a twist in the tale as he sent back Root on the first delivery of the last over and then Butler to hand India the victory.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul’s 44-ball 71 had taken India to 144/8. He was supported by Virat Kohli (21) and later by Manish Pandey (30). However, India’s other batsmen failed to strike the right note. England’s Chris Jordan was in form and finished with figures of 3/22. India had lost the first T20 in Kanpur by seven wickets.

