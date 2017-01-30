Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said he will not campaign for his outfit ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections because he believed that SP did not need to ally with the Congress. “The Samajwadi Party was capable enough contest and win the elections on its own. There was no need for this alliance. I’m against it and will not campaign for it,” he told ANI.

“The Congress was in power for so long, but it did not do anything for the development of this country. I will not campaign for this election,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said, blaming his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of jeopardising the chances of minister from his own party. “What till the leaders who got SP tickets do for that next five years? They will not get the opportunity to serve for the next five years,” he said.

Reacting to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s remarks, SP member Juhi Siggh said, “We all belong to Netaji, but if he does not choose to bless us or campaign, we will still carry his blessings in spirit with us.”Bharatiya Janata Party member and Union minister Mahesh Sharma said the people of Uttar Pradesh were “fed up of these gimmicks”.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch’s statement follow a joint news meet by Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow, during which they said the alliance was aimed at stopping the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from spreading “politics of anger” and fighting against “fascist forces”. This was their first address since the Samajwadi Party and Congress announced an alliance for the state elections.

