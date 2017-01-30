At least six people were killed and eight injured after gunmen opened fire on worshipers at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, during evening prayers on Sunday. The police told AP that they have arrested two suspects, but refused to divulge details.

The Quebec Police in a tweet said that all occupants had been evacuated, and the situation was under control. Eyewitnesses told The Guardian that around 40 people were present at the mosque when three armed men barged in and began to shoot.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences. “Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families,” he tweeted. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said that he was “deeply saddened” by the deaths.