The Centre on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2016-17 on the first day of the Parliament’s Budget Session. Presented by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, the government predicted a gross domestic product growth rate between 6.75% and 7.5% in the 2017-18 financial year.

The survey, which examines the state of economy in the current financial year, placed GDP growth rate at constant market prices for the current financial year at 7.1%, in addition to 4.1% growth in the agriculture sector, 5.2% growth in the industrial sector and 8.9% growth in the service sector in 2016-17.

The current account deficit dropped in the first half of 2016-17 to 0.3 % of the GDP, according to the report. “Headline inflation as measured by Consumer Price Index remained under control for the third successive financial year.”

This is likely to be Subramanian’s last Economic Survey, unless his tenure is extended. The chief economic adviser also recommended implementing a Universal Basic Income scheme, which will guarantee a minimum wage to every citizen. The programme will serve “as an alternative to the various social welfare schemes in an effort to reduce poverty”.

On demonetisation, Subramanian noted in the survey that its impact on “real GDP growth” would only be temporary. A further drop in loan rates, an increase in the Centre and RBI’s wealth and the “now-launched digital revolution” towards online transactions are among the long-term affects of the currency ban he predicted. Among the short-term affects he included in the survey, he found that black money stocks had indeed reduced since the move and had led to some holders falling under the tax radar.

Moreover, the survey recommended reforms in labour and tax policies to make the apparel and leather sector globally competitive. It also suggested establishing a centralised Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency and “reforms to unleash economic dynamism and social justice”.

The survey, which is based on the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, is presented in two parts – volume I elaborates on future potential, while volume II traces recent developments in the economy.

Taking into account the affects of demonetisation, the IMF had downgraded its growth forecast for India to 6.6% for 2016-17 and 7.2% in 2017-18.

Demonetisation 1: Currency+governance+social engg measure w short-run costs, potential long-run gains #EcoSurvey Ch3 pic.twitter.com/TalRVj6AHg — arvind subramanian (@arvindsubraman) January 31, 2017

GDP growth rate at constant market prices for the current year i.e.2016-17 is placed at 7.1 per cent: #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/YTP6LqzjhE — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2017