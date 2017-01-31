The resilience demonstrated by our countrymen, particularly the poor, in the fight against black money and corruption is remarkable, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday, in an apparent reference to the cash crunch citizens faced after demonetisation. Addressing both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, he said it was a “historic session heralding the advancement of the budget cycle and the merger of the general budget with the rail budget for the first time”.

The president went on to highlight a number of initiatives and schemes launched by the Centre, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Indian Postal Payment Bank, Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Mission Indradhanush.

“At the core of all my government policies is the welfare of the poor, victims, Dalits and the deprived...Close to 13 crore poor have been covered under various social security schemes. Financial inclusion is key to poverty alleviation...and my government has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor,” Mukherjee said at the Joint Session of Parliament.

He also highlighted the achievements of Olympic medal winners shuttler PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik, as well as gymnast Dipa Karmakar, saying they “illustrated the strength of our women”. “My government is making ‘naari shakti’ an integral part of our development journey. They deserve equal opportunities,” the president said, highlighting the Maternity Benefit Act, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan.

Mukherjee, once again, reiterated his stand on holding simultaneous elections, saying, “My government welcomes a constructive debate on simultaneous conduct of elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.”

The president praised India’s defence forces for “successfully conducting surgical strikes to prevent infiltration by terrorists”. “We are proud of the forces and the exemplary courage and valour displayed by them.” He also noted the implementation of the four-decade-old demand for the One Rank, One Pension scheme, steps taking to improve “vital next generation infrastructure” and the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

