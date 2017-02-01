Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in a moving car in Delhi’s Amar Colony area, PTI reported. The accused have been identified as Arif, Vijay and Meharban, and are all in their early twenties.

The woman claimed she had come to Delhi a few weeks ago looking for a job. She befriended Arif, who assured her that she will find work. On Monday, he called her on the pretext of an interview.

The woman alleged that the men raped her inside a moving car from Lajpat Nagar to Moti Bagh’s slum area, after which she was dumped on a road. She immediately called the police control room, and officers took her to a nearby hospital. The medical examination confirmed that she was raped, the police said.

The men were arrested shortly afterwards and sent to 14 days in judicial custody.