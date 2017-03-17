The Gujarat Police have arrested five people in connection with the abduction and gangrape of two sisters in Devgadh Baria tehsil of Dahod district. The girls and their father were kidnapped from outside a shop and then six of them raped the two teenagers in front of the father on Wednesday morning, reported The Hindu. A total of 13 men were allegedly involved in the incident.

All the 13 people have been charged with gangrape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The five arrested have been identified as Kumat Baria, Ganpat Baria, Narvat Baria, Suresh Naik and Gopsinh Baria. The police are currently looking for the remaining seven.

The father, who filed an FIR, alleged that they were forced into an SUV while four other men followed them on two motorcycles. “In [the] moving car, Kumat and others first raped the 15-year-old girl and then her 13-year-old sister in a moving vehicle in forest area for an hour,” said the father in his complaint. The men then dropped the trio near Mandav village and threatened them if they report the matter, the father said in his complaint.

The incident was said to have been an act of revenge. The brother of the two girls was recently arrested in a prohibition case. He later told the police that he used to buy liquor, which is banned in Gujarat, from Kumat Baria. The police had then filed a case against Baria.