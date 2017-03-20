An Indian Catholic priest was stabbed in Melbourne, Australia, in what appears to be a hate crime. The accused, an Italian, was later arrested by the local police. H of danger, reported The Hindu.

The incident took place while Tomy Kalathoor Mathew, who hails from Kerala, was leading mass in a church in a Melbourne suburb. He was attacked with a kitchen knife by an Italian, who reportedly said Mathew could not conduct the mass because he was an Indian. The priest suffered injuries to his neck.