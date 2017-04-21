Electricity officials landed up at Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Etawah home as part of a surprise inspection on Thursday, and asked him to cough up Rs 4 lakh in unpaid electricity bills. The officials said he was overdrawing power by more than eight times above the permissible limit of 5kW. He has been given time till the end of the month to pay the bills, ANI reported.

Yadav, whose party was in power until the state elections in March, has a massive house in his home constituency, which is believed more than 12 rooms, an air-conditioning plant, a heated swimming pool and lifts, among other facilities, , according to NDTV. “We are conducting a drive to stop power theft, check overloading and recover dues,” an officer named Ashutosh Verma, who led the raid, told the news channel. A new 40kW metre has been installed at the house, they said, but Yadav will have to pay for the extra electricity.

The Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, which replaced the Samajwadi Party in March this year, has maintained that it will take a tough stand against VIPs misusing their powers. Adityanath has also vowed to provide better electricity coverage around the state. On Aprill 11, he said there will 18 hours of uninterrupted power supply across villages in the state while the district headquarters will get electricity for all 24 hours.