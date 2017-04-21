The Indian Navy on Friday said it had successfully test fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from its frigate in the Bay of Bengal. This enables the Navy to precisely “neutralise selected targets deep inland” from the sea, The Times of India quoted an official as saying.

“The maiden firing significantly enhances the Navy’s prowess and places India in the club of a select few nations to have this capability. A majority of our front-line warships, like the Kolkata-class of destroyers and Teg-class of stealth frigates, are capable of firing this missile,” the official said.

The Navy has more than 10 vessels equipped with BrahMos missiles anti-ship capabilities, the English daily reported. The missile is the result of an Indo-Russian collaboration. On March 12, the Defence Research and Development Organisation had said it had successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Odisha coast-based test-range.