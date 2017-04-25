A special court on Tuesday questioned the Delhi Police about action taken against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran for trying to bribe the Election Commission to retain the “two leaves” symbol. Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary made the observation when the police produced the suspected middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who helped the AIADMK leader in the process.

The court extended Chandrasekhar’s custody by three days till April 28, though the police sought five days’ custody. “What is the position of the main accused?” the judge asked the police’s Crime Branch. “What action has been taken against Dinakaran? Why are you not taking action against him? The whole allegations are against him.”

While Dinakaran admitted to meeting with Chandrasekhar, he denied conspiring to bribe Election Commission officials to retain the symbol, PTI reported. Chandrasekhar had allegedly told Dinakaran that the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol would go to the VK Sasikala faction if he was paid Rs 50 crore. The police seized two luxury cars which were in his possession.

The Election Commission had frozen the party’s symbol following the AIADMK’s split into two factions, one led by Sasikala and the other by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Both camps had staked claim to it.