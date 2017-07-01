cyber security

Centre asks Microsoft for discount on Windows 10 upgrade to protect systems against cyber attacks

While Indian officials said the software giant has agreed to the request in principle, analysts said it could prompt similar pleas from other countries.

by 
MICROSOFT Learn What's Next | AFP/ Eduardo Munoz

The Centre has asked Microsoft for a “one-time special” discount on its latest operating system to help users in India guard their systems against malware and ransomware attacks, PTI reported. The software giant has agreed to the request in principle, National Cyber Security Adviser Gulshan Rai said.

The government “wants to incentivise the common man to upgrade their systems” Rai said.

“We have asked Microsoft to offer a one-time special pricing, so that people are able to replace their old operating systems with the latest operating systems (Windows 10),” Rai told PTI. The official said that India is pitching for “less than a quarter of the current price” to ensure people are able to guard their systems against ransomware attacks, Reuters reported. Microsoft representatives are yet to comment on the announcement as it could pave the way for similar requests from around the world.

Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 10 Home, is priced at around Rs 8,000 while the professional version can set users back by around Rs 14,999. While lakhs of users in India rely on the Windows operating system, only a few have upgraded to the latest version.

A report had said India was the worst-affected in the Asia-Pacific region during the latest global cyber attack called Petya that first targeted systems in Ukraine. The ransomware forced India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to shut down operations at one of its terminals on June 28. Rampant piracy in the country also makes systems even more susceptible to breaches.

In May, the WannaCry ransomware virus had crippled systems worldwide and affected more than 150 countries. It had locked data on computers it struck, which could only be released after a paying a ransom in bitcoins. The major cyber attack had targeted several nations, bringing operations at hospitals, telecommunications firms and other companies to a halt.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.