In photos: Candlelight vigils, slogans and posters mark protests condemning Amarnath attack
Civil society groups, students and activists of various groups took part in the demonstrations.
Hundreds across the country came together during the week to protest against the killing of seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in a militant attack on Monday.
From school students to civil society groups, protestors held candlelight vigils, put up posters and shouted slogans, expressing their solidarity with the grieving families of those who died in the strike.
Here’s how the country organised demonstrations for the cause: