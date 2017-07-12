Hundreds across the country came together during the week to protest against the killing of seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in a militant attack on Monday.

From school students to civil society groups, protestors held candlelight vigils, put up posters and shouted slogans, expressing their solidarity with the grieving families of those who died in the strike.

Here’s how the country organised demonstrations for the cause:

Youth Congress activists light candles in New Delhi during a protest against the Amarnath attack. (Pic: Chandan Khanna/AFP)

Students pay tribute to the victims of the Amarnath Yatra attack at a school in Surat, Gujarat. (Pic: PTI)

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad lead a demonstration in Gurugram. (Pic: IANS)

A woman takes part in a protest in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Pic: PTI)

Youth Congress activists light candles at a demonstration in New Delhi against the Amarnath attack. (Pic: Chandan Khanna/AFP)

A woman holds up a placard at a "Not in My Name" demonstration in New Delhi. (Pic: Chandan Khanna/AFP)

Men hold an agitation against the Amarnath attack in Mumbai. (Pic: PTI)

A Muslim group protests in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Pic: PTI)

Youth Congress activists hold placards and light candles at a demonstration in New Delhi. (Pic: PTI)

Senior citizens participate in a "Not in My Name" protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. (Pic: Chandan Khanna/AFP)