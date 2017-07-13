A 25-year-old software engineer is believed to have committed suicide in Pune’s Vimannagar on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Police officials said they found a note in his room that said, “There is no job security in information technology.”

The deceased has been identified as Gopikrishna Guruprasad from Andhra Pradesh. “I am worried about my family,” the note read. His body was handed over to his family members after a postmortem examination.

“Two on-duty security guards [at the hotel where he was staying] rushed to the spot,” Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Jaisingkar told The Indian Express. “He was declared dead before arrival [at the hospital].”

His death comes at a time when reports several IT companies layoff hundreds of workers as the industry experiences major national and global shifts. A forum for IT employees had also requested state governments to monitor the layoff campaigns undertaken by firms.