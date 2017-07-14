Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said they have decided that his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will not step down. “An FIR is not sufficient reason for resignation,” the former Bihar chief minister told ANI.

Yadav, however, said the grand alliance will remain as it is. “Humare taraf se gathbandhan par koi aanch nahin aane denge (We won’t allow anyone to spoil the relationship),” he added. He further said that all of this is a part of the BJP-RSS’ grand plan to break the alliance.

The RJD chief also denied reports that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had a word with him and ally Nitish Kumar. “All day I hear news of the grand alliance and Sonia Gandhi spoke with Lalu, Nitish [Kumar]. I strongly condemn it [the media reports],” Yadav told the news agency.

The Janata Dal (United) had given the state government four days to dispel corruption allegations against the deputy chief minister and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. The ultimatum expires on Saturday. “Those facing corruption charges should face the public and come clean on the corruption charges,” Neeraj Kumar, spokesperson for the JD(U), had after a meeting of party members. “We are confident it will happen.”

