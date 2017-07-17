Britain’s Brexit Minister David Davis on Monday asked both sides involved in the negotiations of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union to “get down to work”, Reuters reported. The second round of the formal talks are currently being held in Brussels and are expected to last for four days.

“It is time to get down to work and make this a successful negotiation,” said Davis.

Davis, who was welcomed to the European Commission by EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, said he wanted to “lift the uncertainty” for EU citizens living in the UK and Britons living in the EU, according to BBC.

Both representatives agreed on focusing on the “substance of the matter”. Prioritising citizens’ rights, finance and “other separation issues” will be some of the matters that will be discussed at the talks. Separate negotiating teams have been set up for each topic.

Davis and Barnier will give an update on the progress made in a joint press conference on Thursday.