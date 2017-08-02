The big news: China calls for new Sikkim border treaty, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress protested against the I-T raids on Karnataka minister’s properties, and the RBI slashed key rates by 25 basis points.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pull back troops from Doklam immediately, sign new border treaty, China tells India: A document released by China claimed that there were over 40 Indian army personnel illegally occupying Chinese territory till the end of July.
- I-T Department raids resort housing Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister’s house: The Congress created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the search operations, saying it had become ‘a trend to blatantly misuse the powers of the state’.
- RBI cuts repo rates by 25 basis points, as expected by many: Markets close in the red after RBI’s decision to slash policy rate fails to boost sentiment.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on whether right to privacy is a fundamental right: The Gujarat government had argued before the top court that giving basic personal details to authorities cannot be treated as violation of the right to privacy.
- Take Abu Dujana’s body home, Jammu and Kashmir Police tell Pakistan High Commission: The Valley observed a shutdown in protest against the death of two civilians in clashes that followed the encounter in which the LeT militant was killed.
- Indus Waters Treaty allows India to build Kishanganga and Ratle hydro power plants, says World Bank: Pakistan has opposed their construction saying certain features of the facilities violate the provisions of the pact.
- 50 cyber attacks reported in the financial sector since November 2016, says government: 596 websites, 735 social media links have been blocked this year, Centre tells the Lok Sabha.
- At least 20 new swine flu cases detected across the country in the past two days, say reports: Ten new H1N1 infections were found in Surat and five each in Bhubhaneswar and Lucknow.
- Islamic State claims attack on Herat Shi’ite mosque that killed at least 29 people in Afghanistan: More than 64 people have been injured and most of them are believed to be in a critical condition.
- Venezuela referendum was fixed, says company that provided the electronic voting systems: The allegations were made by the Chief Executive Officer of Smartmatic, Antonio Mugica, at a press conference.