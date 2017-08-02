A look at the headlines right now:

Pull back troops from Doklam immediately, sign new border treaty, China tells India: A document released by China claimed that there were over 40 Indian army personnel illegally occupying Chinese territory till the end of July. I-T Department raids resort housing Gujarat MLAs in Bengaluru, Karnataka minister’s house: The Congress created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the search operations, saying it had become ‘a trend to blatantly misuse the powers of the state’. RBI cuts repo rates by 25 basis points, as expected by many: Markets close in the red after RBI’s decision to slash policy rate fails to boost sentiment. Supreme Court reserves verdict on whether right to privacy is a fundamental right: The Gujarat government had argued before the top court that giving basic personal details to authorities cannot be treated as violation of the right to privacy. Take Abu Dujana’s body home, Jammu and Kashmir Police tell Pakistan High Commission: The Valley observed a shutdown in protest against the death of two civilians in clashes that followed the encounter in which the LeT militant was killed. Indus Waters Treaty allows India to build Kishanganga and Ratle hydro power plants, says World Bank: Pakistan has opposed their construction saying certain features of the facilities violate the provisions of the pact. 50 cyber attacks reported in the financial sector since November 2016, says government: 596 websites, 735 social media links have been blocked this year, Centre tells the Lok Sabha. At least 20 new swine flu cases detected across the country in the past two days, say reports: Ten new H1N1 infections were found in Surat and five each in Bhubhaneswar and Lucknow. Islamic State claims attack on Herat Shi’ite mosque that killed at least 29 people in Afghanistan: More than 64 people have been injured and most of them are believed to be in a critical condition. Venezuela referendum was fixed, says company that provided the electronic voting systems: The allegations were made by the Chief Executive Officer of Smartmatic, Antonio Mugica, at a press conference.