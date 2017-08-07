The Chhattisgarh Police have started an investigation against some Central Reserve Police Force personnel following complaints that they molested schoolgirls at a government hostel in Palnaar, Dantewada, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday. “We have received a complaint from the warden of the hostel against the unknown men in uniform and started an investigation,” Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav was quoted as saying.

Pallav said that a First Information Report was registered, and added that other charges may be added after they speak to the girls. The matter came to light on Sunday when activist Himanshu Kumar had posted about the incident on Facebook.

The incident reportedly took place on July 31 when the CRPF personnel were invited to the school to celebrate rakshabandhan. During the programme, when some girls went to use the toilet in the hostel, a few personnel followed them. In the name of frisking, they allegedly molested the girls, Kumar said. The girls complained to the warden later in the evening who approached senior officials, but no immediate action was taken, alleged the activist.