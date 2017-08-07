Bharatiya Janata Party leader Poonam Mahajan on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his house in Chennai, amid reports of him joining politics. The BJP Yuva Morcha president, however, emphasised that their meeting had nothing to do with politics.

Mahajan shared photographs with Rajinikanth and his wife Latha on Twitter. “One of the most humble couples I have ever met, Lataji and Thalaiva,” she said.

The BJP youth leader, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the Mumbai North Central constituency, was in Chennai on Sunday to take part in the party’s protests demanding that the Tamil Nadu government shut down Tasmac’s liquor outlets.

“I met Rajinikanth because we have known each other for a long time,” she told CNN-News18 about their meeting. “My entire BJP team met him, and it is always a pleasure meeting him. The meeting was personal.”

One of the most humble couples I have ever met 🙏🏻😊 Lathaji and Thalaiva @superstarrajini ji. pic.twitter.com/cBje3aWD5Z — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) August 6, 2017

On May 15, Rajinikanth had hinted at joining politics and said that if he ever did so, he would take on those who make money out of it. “If god is willing, I will enter politics and keep away those who are money-minded and power-hungry,” he had said in his first direct address to fans in eight years.

Rajinikanth had also said he had made a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago. The iconic actor called his support for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Tamil Manila Congress tie-up in 1996 a “political accident”.

He had also claimed that his name was now being used for “political gains”.