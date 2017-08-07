The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport employees called off their indefinite strike on Monday after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray assured them that their demands will be looked into, PTI reported.

The strike was called off 16 hours after at least 36,000 workers of the BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kriti Samiti announced the stir. The workers had claimed that they had not been paid for three months.

The union leaders met Thackeray at his Mumbai residence earlier on Monday. He promised the leaders that the budgets of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the BEST would be merged. The Shiv Sena is at the helm of the BMC.

“One of the main problems the BEST workers were facing was their salaries, which they did not get on time,” Thackeray told reporters after his meeting. “I assure them that their dues would be paid to them by the 10th of every month.”

Around 3,800 buses were off the roads on Monday, leaving 29 lakh commuters inconvenienced. The BEST administration had warned employees of action on Sunday for going on strike.