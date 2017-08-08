YouTube on Monday launched a new feature that will allow users to directly share videos and chat about them without closing the YouTube app. Users will need to press the share button, and then choose to share it with their YouTube friends from their phone’s contact list. A direct link to invite contacts has also been provided, reported NDTV.

The new feature is only available on the iOS and Android YouTube apps, and cannot be accessed on the desktop version of the website. The company had been testing the new feature since 2016.

“Starting today [Monday], you can share videos with your friends and family directly on YouTube,” the company said in its official blog. “Not only can you share and receive videos in the app, you can also chat about them right on YouTube, reply with another video, invite others to the conversation, and more.”