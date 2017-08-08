Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday raked up a controversy by questioning why the son of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit chief was charged with abduction in the Chandigarh stalking case. “A guy chases a girl – he’s drunk! Deplorable. But why charge him with ‘abduction’ etc without investigation?” he said on Twitter.

Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and another accused, Ashish Kumar, were arrested on Saturday and later released on bail for allegedly stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, and IAS officer’s daughter.

Supriyo further questioned why the Haryana BJP president was being dragged into the case. “Just because a neta’s son’s mischief makes better headlines?” he said. “Desh ki beti ko insaaf chahiye [The country’s daughter wants justice]?”

On Friday night, the two accused had allegedly chased her in an SUV while she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh. Both were found to be drunk at the time of the incident.

1/many:Guys, think rationally🤔A guy chases a girl- he's drunk!Deplorable👎🏿But why charge him with 'Abduction' etc without investigation? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

2/many:Why drag his father in2 it? Just cuz a Neta's son's mischief make better headlines?"Desh ki Beti ko insaaf chahiye?" etc etc! Why? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

3/many:If investigations reveal the guy guilty of nonbailable offences, law exists&it wil prevail but taint the men in uniforms prematurely? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

4/many:why r'nt the sm JusticeSeekers raising voices for the youngster hacked 2 death in Kerala or the 61yr old woman raped&killed in WB 2? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

Although Kundu has been facing widespread victim-shaming, a few have come to her defence.

“People should change their mentality instead of blaming the girl,” BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Bagga had said.

Party MP Kirron Kher had also voiced her support for Kundu. “As a mother, I can understand the sentiments of the victim’s family at this time,” the actor-politician had said. “Whatever is legal and correct in this case, will be done.”