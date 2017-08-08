The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy has set up a high-level committee to tackle false propaganda against homoeopathy, the Union Minister of the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush Ministry) Shripad Yesso Naik told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“Homoeopathy is an officially recognised system under the Ministry of Ayush,” said Naik. “CCRH and National Institute of Homoeopathy are apex bodies under Ministry of Ayush in the field of research and education respectively.”

In 2014, Australia’s top medical research organisation, the National Health and Medical Research Council, had said homoeopathy had no impact at all and was “no more effective than a placebo”. The Ayush Ministry had criticised the findings of the global study and said they were contrary to the findings in India.