Posters with the message “Rahul Gandhi missing” came up on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, which also happens to be the Congress vice president’s constituency, PTI reported. The posters had a large photograph of Gandhi, and reads, “Amethi ke maanniya saansad Shri Rahul Gandhi Amethi se laapata hain (Respected parliamentarian from Amethi Rahul Gandhi has been missing from his constituency).”

The Congress, however, blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the poster, which also states that “anyone giving information about Rahul Gandhi will be rewarded”.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations. “Had he done something for Amethi, the situation would not have arisen,” said Uma Shankar Pandey, BJP’s district president, according to NDTV.

Amethi has been a stronghold of the Gandhi family for decades. However, Gandhi had last visited his constituency in February to campaign for the state election. The BJP has often criticised Gandhi for neglecting Amethi.