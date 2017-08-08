An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries, hours after being shot allegedly by the Pakistan Army during an exchange of fire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. Unidentified officials said the jawan was seriously injured in firing from across the Line of Control that had targeted a forward post at Mankote-Balnoie sector of the district.

On Monday, another soldier was reported to be injured in another alleged ceasefire violation by the Paksitani Army along the LoC in Baramulla district’s Uri sector. The Pakistani troops had allegedly violated ceasefire at Baba Khori area in Rajouri district’s Naushera sector as well.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 285 times till August 1 this year, the Army said. There has been 57 times more alleged ceasefire violations this year compared to 2016’s figure of 228.