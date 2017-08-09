North Korea is examining a plan to strike the US Pacific territory of Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles, just hours after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang that any threat to the country will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” reported Reuters.

Guam is the site of a US military base that has a submarine squadron, an airbase and a Coast Guard group, and is home to nearly 1,62,000 people.

A spokesperson from the Korean People’s Army told the state-run KCNA news agency that the military was only waiting for its leader Kim Jong-Un to make a decision on the plan. In another statement, North Korea also said that if the US executed a “preventive war”, it would be met with an all-out war that would wipe out everything, including the US mainland.