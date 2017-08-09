The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday summoned Vikas Barala, the son of the Bharatiya Janata Party president in Haryana, in connection with the stalking case in which he is accused. BJP leader Subhash Barala’s personal assistant, Krishan Kumar, acknowledged receiving the notice, which orders Vikas Barala to meet officials at 11am, ANI reported.

“Vikas Barala refused to accept the notice, which is why we have pasted it on the wall of his residence,” Chandigarh Director General of Police Tajender Luthra said. The accused’s refusal to give blood and urine samples will be held against him in the investigation, Luthra said.

“Everything under the sun will be done to ensure justice,” Luthra said.

On August 5, Vikas Barala and another accused, Ashish Kumar, were arrested and later released on bail. Vikas Barala and Kumar face charges of stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, the complainant in the case. On Friday night, they allegedly chased her in an SUV while she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh. Both accused were found to be drunk at the time.

The incident came to light after reports about the complainant’s Facebook post describing her ordeal went viral. The Congress accused the police of bowing down to the BJP-led Union government’s influence and booking the accused under bailable offences. The Haryana BJP chief refuted allegations that the party was interfering in the investigation and said that the complainant was “like a daughter to him”.