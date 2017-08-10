Electronic commerce giant Amazon wants to hire at least 1,000 people, mostly software professionals, in India, The Times of India reported on Thursday. The new employees will cater to research and development for the company’s divisions, including Amazon.com, Amazon.in, Amazon devices, and the cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services.

“The numbers are mind boggling,” Dale Vaz, director of software development at Amazon India said. “We are looking at a fully functional tech organisation in India and are hiring varied skills across several job families. India is a big focus area for talent.”

The Amazon website has listed 1,245 open positions for India on Wednesday. Among these, 557 are in Bengaluru, 403 in Hyderabad and 149 in Chennai.

The company is looking for research scientists, data analysts, natural language processing experts, artificial intelligence machine learning experts and Android developers. It wishes to hire 195 individuals for Amazon Web Services.

Currently, the firm employs around 50,000 people in India, placing the country second to the United States where the firm has its largest number of employees. It has a total of 3.41 lakh staffers globally.