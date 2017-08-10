The Left Democratic Front won 28 of the 35 wards in the Mattanur Municipal Council elections in Kerala’s Kannur district on Thursday, The Times of India reported. The United Democratic Front managed to win seven seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win even a single ward. The election was held on Tuesday.

The result once again established the dominance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF in the region. The BJP failed to open its account despite fielding candidates in 32 seats. In the last election, the LDF had won 21 seats and the UDF had bagged 13.

Tuesday’s election had recorded 82.91% polling. A total of 30,122 of the 36,330 voters had cast their votes.

The election came at a time when the state was tense following several political murders in the district. Kerala has had a spate of political murders ever since the Left Democratic Front government came to power in May 2016. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communists have blamed each other for the violence.