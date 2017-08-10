The longlist for the $25,000 (around Rs 16 lakh) DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017 was announced by feminist writer and publisher Ritu Menon (pictured above) in New Delhi on Thursday. The longlist of 13 novels includes seven Indian writers, three Pakistani writers, two Sri Lankan authors and an American writer based in India. The longlist has three debut novels and two translated entries from Tamil and Malayalam.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to announce this longlist of 13 wonderful novels for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017,” said Menon, who is the chairperson of the five-member jury panel.

The DSC Prize received more than 60 eligible entries. The jury will announce the shortlist of five or six books for the prize on September 27 at the London School of Economics and Political Science. The final winner will be announced at the Dhaka Literary Festival on November 18.

The longlisted entries contending for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2017 are:

Anjali Joseph: The Living (Fourth Estate, HarperCollins, UK)

Anosh Irani: The Parcel (Fourth Estate, HarperCollins, India)

Anuk Arudpragasam: The Story of a Brief Marriage (Granta Books, UK)

Aravind Adiga: Selection Day (Fourth Estate, HarperCollins, India)

Ashok Ferrey: The Ceaseless Chatter of Demons (Penguin Books, Penguin Random House, India)

Hirsh Sawhney: South Haven (Akashic Books, USA)

Karan Mahajan: The Association of Small Bombs (Chatto & Windus, UK)

KR Meera: The Poison of Love (Translated by Ministhy S, Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House, India)

Omar Shahid Hamid: The Party Worker (Pan Macmillan, India)

Perumal Murugan: Pyre (Translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House, India)

Sarvat Hasin: This Wide Night (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House, India)

Shahbano Bilgrami: Those Children (HarperCollins, India)

Stephen Alter: In the Jungles of the Night (Aleph Book Company, India)