The district magistrate of Buxar in Bihar allegedly committed suicide at the Ghaziabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night. The Government Railway Police said a suicide note had helped identify Mukesh Pandey after his body was found on the tracks, The Times of India reported.

Pandey is believed to have also sent a WhatsApp message to a few people he was close with before ending his life.

“I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri West Delhi near Hotel Piccadilly by jumping off the 10th floor of the building,” he wrote, according to The Hindu. “I am fed up with life and my belief in human existence has gone. My suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of the Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi! I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me!”

After Pandey’s friends warned the Delhi Police, they reached the location mentioned in the message around 6.30 pm, but did not find him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said they were informed around 9 pm that his body was found on the tracks near the Ghaziabad station.