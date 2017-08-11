At least 36 people were killed and 13 injured in China after a bus crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in the northwest province of Shaanxi, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

The accident took place late on Thursday while bus was heading to Central Luooyang from Southwest China’s Chengdu city. It crashed into the wall of a tunnel on the Xi’an-Hanzhong expressway. There were 49 passengers on board, The Telegraph reported, quoting the Sina news website.

The injured have been taken to a hospital, and rescue work is still on. Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun has ordered an investigation into the mishap, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.