Electronic commerce giant Amazon’s India head for Prime Video Nitesh Kripalani has decided to quit the company, The Economic Times reported on Thursday. “Nitesh has decided to move on citing personal reasons,” an unidentified Amazon India spokesperson told the newspaper.

Amazon Prime Video was launched in December 2016 and growth rapidly in subscribers, but also incurred high costs owing to big investments in exclusive movies, television shows and stand-up comedy.

Kripalani was the executive vice-president of Sony Pictures Networks India before joining Amazon. At the e-commerce company, he signed deals with various Indian film production companies and content makers.

The company had on July 31 announced a worldwide exclusive content deal with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. It has also signed deals with five production houses – Yash Raj Films, Excel Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Vishesh Films and T-Series.