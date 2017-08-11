The Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust on Friday condemned the Assam government’s decision to demolish and replace a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Guwahati created by Ramkinkar Baij. In a statement, the trust said the artists’ community was aghast at the proposal to dismantle the “distorted image” of the freedom fighter.

The trust, or Sahmat as it is popularly known, said the present Bharatiya Janata Party government has “no understanding of contemporary cultural values, none of any kind of aesthetic criteria”. It further added that the decision to demolish the artwork was because the government could not comprehend it.

Guwahati BJP MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharyya had said that statue’s hands and feet were disproportionate and do not resemble those of Gandhi. “His face is distorted, as also the pair of glasses,” Bhattacharyya had told The Indian Express on August 8.

The statue, located inside the Gandhi Mandap garden atop Sarania Hill in Guwahati, was unveiled in 1970. The trust said Baij was “dedicated to the person and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi”.

The trust’s statement added that artists’ community would not give in to such an “appalling and dangerous tendency”. It read, “We can together shame the communal and right-wing ideology of this government; together we can prevent them winning any of their vulgar victories.”

Sahmat is not the first to criticise the move. Swapan Datta, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan, had also called the decision unfortunate. Datta said Baij’s sculptures of Gautam Buddha and Sujata inside the university, also do not look exactly like the original people. “That is the point, it is an interpretation, it is art… Art is not about looking for similarities,” he added. Freedom fighter Krishna Nath Sarma had termed the act criminal and anti-national, and said he would draw the President’s attention.

Below is the full statement issued by Sahmat: