Chinese President Xi Jinping advised United States President Donald Trump to exercise restraint in resolving the standoff with North Korea, Reuters reported on Saturday. During a telephone call with his US counterpart, Chinese state media said Xi stressed on finding a “peaceful resolution” to the Korean peninsula spat.

It is in the interests of both China and the United States to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the Chinese President is believed to have said. “The relevant side must at present exercise restraint, and avoid words and actions that exacerbate tensions on the Korean peninsula,” Xi said.

Stressing the importance of negotiations in resolving the nuclear spat, Xi said China is ready to maintain communication with the United States in order to find a resolution. Trump, in response, said the United States fully understands China’s efforts in resolving the nuclear standoff, and is ready to cooperate, reported The Global Times.