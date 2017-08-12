Floods caused by incessant rain left 6,000 people marooned across Tripura, particularly in the western part of the state, The Hindu reported on Friday. The state capital Agartala was among the worst hit, with heavy water logging in residential areas and on roads.

The National Disaster Response Force, the Tripura State Rifles and the Civil Defence Volunteers are engaged in rescue operations. Boats are being used to rescue people and take them to relief camps. “We have opened 26 camps in west Tripura district,” said District Magistrate Milind Ramteke. “Of these, 17 are within the municipal jurisdiction of Agartala.”

The offices of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and other state ministers were also submerged in the floods. Indian Meteorological Department official Dilip Chandra Saha said the state received 82 millimetres of rain between 11.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.

Centre closely monitoring the situation: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the Centre is closely monitoring the rescue and relief operations in Tripura, reported PTI. “We are in touch with our teams,” he said.

Rijiju said an NDRF team, mobilised from Agartala to the flood-affected Ashram Chamani Colony village in west Tripura district, had evacuated 357 flood affected people on Friday and 372 people on Saturday. He added that the NDRF personnel were now carrying out rescue operations in Pratapgarh village.

