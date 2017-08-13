Google’s next upgrade to its mobile operating system, Android O, will be the last major update that the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 will receive, the company confirmed on its official blog on Friday.

“Android O is going to be the last Android version update we will release for OP3/3T,” said Oilver Z, the head of product at OnePlus. “We will continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future and offer support for individual application updates.”

The company will start moving the Open Beta program from OnePlus 3 and 3T to One Plus 5 after the two models are updated to Android O, Oliver Z said.

Currently, OnePlus releases Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T around once a month. The company is also planning to launch a security patch for its users in August.