The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the last date for citizens to link their Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number to August 31.

A senior Income Tax Department official told PTI on Sunday that more than 9.3 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar. “By August 5, which was the last date for filing Income Tax Returns, over 9.3 crore PAN-Aadhaar linkages have been registered by the I-T Department,” he said, adding that the tally was expected to grow now that the deadline had been extended.

The Centre had made linking Aadhaar with PAN compulsory to file I-Tax Returns and for any bank transaction over Rs 50,000.