The Centre on Monday appealed in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order that stayed a lookout notice issued against former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, reported ANI. The apex court is likely to hear the matter later in the day.

Karti Chidambaram had moved the Madras High Court on August 4 against the lookout notice, and the court stayed the notice on August 10. The Central Bureau of Investigation had on July 18 issued the notice under Section 10B of the Passport Act to prevent Karti Chidambaram from leaving the country.

Karti Chidambaram is being investigated in a money laundering case. “I was always responding to the summons issued by the CBI, and there was no absolute cause of action for issuance of the lookout circular,” Karti Chidambaram had said after the Madras High Court stayed the notice.