Hackers group Anonymous on Monday took down neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, after it published an article belittling Heather Heyer, the woman who died in the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the United States. The hackers said they would permanently shut down the website after 24 hours.

“We have taken this site in the name of Heather Heyar, a victim of white supremacist terrorism,” a message on the website read. “This evil cannot be allowed to stand.”

Anonymous said that a large team from around the world had united to breach the systems and firewall of the Daily Stormer website. The hackers claimed they also knew where the article’s author, Andrew Anglin, stayed, and that their “allies in Lagos” would “pay him a visit” soon.

“We have all the details on the servers and will be releasing the data when we feel the time is right,” Anonymous said on the Daily Stormer website. “Hackers of the world have united in defence of the Jewish people.”

Meanwhile, web hosting company GoDaddy on Sunday said it would no longer host the Daily Stormer for violating their terms of service.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

In an article published on Sunday, the Daily Stormer had said that the driver who killed Heather Heyer had “saved us a lot of money”. It spewed a lot of vitriol against the woman, saying “most people are glad she is dead” and that she had been a “burden on society”.